Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.20. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 507,648 shares trading hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.