Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIRC

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.67. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

(Get Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.