Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 148,165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

VSCO stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

