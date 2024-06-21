Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $111.51

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.51 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 115.80 ($1.47). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.44), with a volume of 27,983 shares.

Vianet Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.24 million, a PE ratio of 8,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Vianet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vianet Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

