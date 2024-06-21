Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.13 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Verge has a total market capitalization of $68.13 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,739.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00594890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00114647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00251048 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00067679 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

