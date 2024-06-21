Venom (VENOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.76 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Venom has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Venom has a total market capitalization of $269.28 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venom

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.15226254 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,980,204.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

