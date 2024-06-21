Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $25.10 million and $841,532.67 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00043056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,603,544,189 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

