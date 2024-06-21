Velas Price Reaches $0.0096 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $25.10 million and approximately $814,550.78 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00042663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010591 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,602,857,769 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

