Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 9.2% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.32. 1,772,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,526. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.