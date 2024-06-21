Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Bought by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 355,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 38,072 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 81,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the period.

VUSB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,201 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

