Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $217.41. 579,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,145. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

