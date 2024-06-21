Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $77.31. 2,060,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,789. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

