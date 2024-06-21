Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lifted by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 15.2% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TL Private Wealth owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $170,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.24. The company had a trading volume of 127,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,094. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

