Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 80.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. 3,157,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,643. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1787 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

