Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.31. 915,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,058. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.