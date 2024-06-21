Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 89,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,654,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,746,000 after acquiring an additional 137,193 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 445,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 134,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. 8,758,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,317. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

