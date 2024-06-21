Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after buying an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,895,000 after buying an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,270,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,709,000 after acquiring an additional 272,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,361,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620,984. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

