Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,045. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

