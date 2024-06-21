Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 3.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,508. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.03.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

