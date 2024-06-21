Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 151.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 38.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

NYSE VMI traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.55. 472,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,976. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.91 and its 200-day moving average is $231.61. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $303.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

