UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of UTSI opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

