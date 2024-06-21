UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of UTSI opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.
UTStarcom Company Profile
