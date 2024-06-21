US Asset Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

US Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $230.21. 2,965,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,579. The company has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

