US Asset Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

US Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after buying an additional 1,930,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,262,000 after buying an additional 1,919,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,517,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,112,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

