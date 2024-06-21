US Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

US Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.9% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.94. 2,080,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,160. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.33 and a 200 day moving average of $405.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

