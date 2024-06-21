US Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

US Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.2% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 29,380,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,744,590. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $312.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

