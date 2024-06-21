US Asset Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $266.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,896. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

