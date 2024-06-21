Uranium Royalty’s (UROY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.70 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UROY stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.18 million, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.27. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UROY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,974,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 389,682 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 2,248.3% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,925,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,369 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 185.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 734,032 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $3,010,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 7,771.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 218,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.