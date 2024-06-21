Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

