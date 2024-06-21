Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $13,056.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Michelle K. Lee sold 800 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $13,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,261 shares in the company, valued at $151,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unity Software Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of U opened at $15.54 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.