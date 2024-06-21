Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Ultra has a market cap of $41.21 million and $942,278.50 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,551.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.00597736 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00041412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068150 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001308 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.11273082 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $892,567.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

