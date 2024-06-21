UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UDR. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.59.

UDR opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 64.6% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,447,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,148,000 after acquiring an additional 567,878 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in UDR by 38.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,211,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,151,000 after purchasing an additional 887,060 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 5.1% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

