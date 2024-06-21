Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up to $26.75

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.75, but opened at $27.31. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 3,585,156 shares.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.80.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
