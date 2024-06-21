Truist Financial Lowers GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $95.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Get GMS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GMS

GMS Stock Down 1.2 %

GMS stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.36. 12,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,207. GMS has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GMS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,600,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after buying an additional 76,417 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $68,693,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.