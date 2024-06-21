Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 234,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,197,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 480,883 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 72,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.63. 6,467,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,685,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

