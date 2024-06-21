Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Acquires £4,971.96 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan acquired 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £4,971.96 ($6,317.61).

Ryan Maughan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, April 30th, Ryan Maughan purchased 3,563 shares of Transense Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,491.74 ($4,436.77).

Transense Technologies Price Performance

TRT opened at GBX 125 ($1.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £19.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,136.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.89.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.