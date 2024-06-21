Trainline (LON:TRN) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321.80 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 318.80 ($4.05). 831,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,014,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310.40 ($3.94).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 359 ($4.56) to GBX 392 ($4.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 365 ($4.64) to GBX 380 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 428 ($5.44) to GBX 455 ($5.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 391.75 ($4.98).

Get Trainline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trainline

Trainline Stock Up 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Trainline

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 323.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 325.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,554.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07.

In other Trainline news, insider Jody Ford sold 72,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.19), for a total transaction of £240,424.80 ($305,495.30). Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Trainline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.