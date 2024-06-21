Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 14,014 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical volume of 10,287 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 119,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.84. 5,973,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,099,651. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

