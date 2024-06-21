Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTD. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.69.

TTD stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,312 shares of company stock valued at $29,287,441. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

