TL Private Wealth Sells 5,154 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TL Private Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 7.2% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock remained flat at $48.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

