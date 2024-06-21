TL Private Wealth Sells 4,572 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TL Private Wealth reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 20.6% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $41,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $409,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.07. 412,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,515. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $378.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

