TL Private Wealth Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

TL Private Wealth decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 105,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,269. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $129.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

