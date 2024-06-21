Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $232.58 Million

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $232.58 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,139.56 or 0.99989391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012267 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00078041 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02382423 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $10,946,899.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

