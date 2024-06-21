Threshold Price Down 14.4% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $234.53 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009504 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,711.90 or 0.99978953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012328 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00079895 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02382423 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $10,946,899.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.