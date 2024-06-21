Thomasville National Bank Sells 7,366 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after buying an additional 3,311,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.87. 7,882,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,463,230. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

