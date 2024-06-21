Thomasville National Bank Sells 280 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHK opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $52.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

