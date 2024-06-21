Thomasville National Bank Sells 17,785 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,785 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
NYSE TFC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.63. 6,467,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,813. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
