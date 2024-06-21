Thomasville National Bank Raises Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,438,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,995,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,886. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

