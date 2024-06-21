Thomasville National Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.96. 703,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $95.03.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.