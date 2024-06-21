Thomasville National Bank Has $4.81 Million Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank owned 1.65% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLQM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after buying an additional 569,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FLQM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.85. 169,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.