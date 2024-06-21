Thomasville National Bank Has $2.29 Million Stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.49% of Capital City Bank Group worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.85. 11,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $56.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

